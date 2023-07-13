Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,462 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $55,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,855,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on A. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.06.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.34. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

