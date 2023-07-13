Caprock Group LLC Increases Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 29,710 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 17.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 459,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after buying an additional 66,732 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.33. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

