Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,111 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Shell by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after buying an additional 61,737 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Shell by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after buying an additional 92,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,525.14.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

