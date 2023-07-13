Caprock Group LLC Has $822,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $461.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.03. The company has a market cap of $116.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

