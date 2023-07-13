Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 13,500 Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CS Disco were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 96.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CS Disco by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CS Disco from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

NYSE:LAW opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. CS Disco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 59.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

