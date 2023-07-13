Caprock Group LLC Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Aptiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 77.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $112.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.19. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Barclays reduced their target price on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

