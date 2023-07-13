Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphenol Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $85.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average of $78.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

