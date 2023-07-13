Caprock Group LLC Invests $737,000 in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $190.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $193.83.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,824,233 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.38.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

