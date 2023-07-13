Caprock Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 57,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Equity Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 328,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,963,000 after buying an additional 42,249 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $74.75 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

