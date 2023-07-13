Caprock Group LLC Increases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 35.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 149.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $382.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $496.37.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.82.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

