Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,499 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $45,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,057,000 after buying an additional 2,510,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

EPD opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

