Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VXUS opened at $56.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $57.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
