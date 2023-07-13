Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $56.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $57.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.