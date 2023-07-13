H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stake Trimmed by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HRB opened at $31.93 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

