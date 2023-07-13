PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PPL by 165.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

NYSE PPL opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

