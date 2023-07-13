Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,803,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,175,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,061,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,665,000 after purchasing an additional 431,030 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN opened at $145.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.