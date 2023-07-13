Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Immunovant, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Immunovant in a report released on Monday, July 10th. Chardan Capital analyst M. Barcus forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMVT. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

IMVT opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $24.18.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05).

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,018.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,871 shares of company stock worth $135,979. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 3.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 3.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Immunovant by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Immunovant by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

