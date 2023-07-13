Bank of America Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $51.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

UBER opened at $44.53 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $347,944.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,143 shares of company stock worth $6,047,399. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 17,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,137 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

