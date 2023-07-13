Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $108.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.65, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.52 and a 200 day moving average of $105.29.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

