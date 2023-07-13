KeyCorp Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $520.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $475.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on URI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.69.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $467.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $239.40 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $383.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.39. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Rentals will post 39.67 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile



United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

