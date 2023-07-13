Barclays Boosts KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $68.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KKR. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.82.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $58.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $60.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,000,237. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 54,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.