Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 182 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,168,000 after purchasing an additional 249,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 51.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,367,000 after purchasing an additional 248,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $339.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.81 and its 200 day moving average is $288.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.90 and a fifty-two week high of $341.68.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.55%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.69.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

