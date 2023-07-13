Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lear by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Lear by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lear from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.64.

Insider Transactions at Lear

Lear Price Performance

In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $277,469.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,541 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LEA opened at $153.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $158.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.63%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

