Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,779,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,321,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s stock opened at $347.21 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $351.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.49 and its 200 day moving average is $310.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.07.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

