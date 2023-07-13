Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $239,000 Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group stock opened at $60.70 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average is $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP Group Profile

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,435.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

