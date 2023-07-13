Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 95 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 74,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,429,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

SAP Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $140.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $140.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.50. The company has a market cap of $165.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

