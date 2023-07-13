Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in HSBC by 286.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 509.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.36) to GBX 730 ($9.39) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.97) to GBX 800 ($10.29) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 630 ($8.10) to GBX 680 ($8.75) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HSBC from GBX 695 ($8.94) to GBX 675 ($8.68) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $735.00.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $161.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $40.21.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $20.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

