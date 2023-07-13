Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $196,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after acquiring an additional 58,340 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $92.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.87 and a 200-day moving average of $96.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

