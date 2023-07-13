Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $219,000 Stock Position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 5,306.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 725,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 711,759 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 262,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 165,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $2,852,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $780,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of LABU stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $13.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

