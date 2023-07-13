Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 230 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $195.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.55 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

