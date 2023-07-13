Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063,518 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,779,000 after buying an additional 8,525,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Copart by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,215,000 after buying an additional 4,378,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,147,030 shares in the company, valued at $896,185,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,233,100 shares of company stock worth $109,373,409. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $90.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.67.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

