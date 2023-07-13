Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,897,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,063,000 after acquiring an additional 566,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,618,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,267,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,764,000 after buying an additional 290,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $101.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

