Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after buying an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $77,871,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 919,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $209,955,000 after purchasing an additional 297,117 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

PXD opened at $215.92 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

