Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,116 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance

Shares of MYD stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0365 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

