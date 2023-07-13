Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA opened at $296.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.29. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.86.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.