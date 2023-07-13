Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 26 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AutoZone by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,654,000 after buying an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Northcoast Research started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,573.49 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,050.21 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,507.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,493.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $29.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

