American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Lifted by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 89,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 38,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Water Works Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $145.49 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day moving average of $147.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.