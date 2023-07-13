Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $70.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

