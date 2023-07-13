Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 36,465 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,465 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Tractor Supply worth $37,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,536,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $220.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.81 and its 200 day moving average is $227.60. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

