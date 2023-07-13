Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Hilton Worldwide worth $42,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,608,000 after purchasing an additional 709,638 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.73.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $151.19 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.61 and a fifty-two week high of $155.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

