Arlington Partners LLC Invests $27,000 in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 163,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 67,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 255.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 17,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $101.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

