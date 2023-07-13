Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 183,888 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 183,888 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ON Semiconductor worth $36,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,051.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,461 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,754,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,760 shares of company stock worth $6,079,439 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ON opened at $98.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $98.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.53.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

