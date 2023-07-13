Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Holdings Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,555 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Insulet worth $38,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.64.

PODD opened at $285.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 241.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.79 and a 200-day moving average of $298.62. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.54 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.