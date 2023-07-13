Arlington Partners LLC Invests $27,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,788.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,650.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,523.62. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,821.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,759.80.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 609 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

