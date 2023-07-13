Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 386,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $40,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $41.31 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $56.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.13 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 33.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, Director Stephen P. Marsh purchased 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.40 per share, with a total value of $99,909.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

