Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CP. Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Shares of CP opened at $79.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $83.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

