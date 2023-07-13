Analysts Set Expectations for Rezolute, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rezolute in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.56) for the year. The consensus estimate for Rezolute’s current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Rezolute from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Rezolute Stock Performance

Rezolute stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $72.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.11. Rezolute has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolute

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,123,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,273 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rezolute by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 48,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rezolute by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rezolute by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rezolute by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

