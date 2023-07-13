Zscaler, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zscaler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.38.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $137.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $194.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,057 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $233,242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $168,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $59,634,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 948.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 373,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after acquiring an additional 337,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,611 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,461. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

