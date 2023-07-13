Brokers Offer Predictions for Cloudflare, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cloudflare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver forecasts that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cloudflare’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Cloudflare Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $64.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day moving average is $57.14. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $80.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $3,313,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,265 shares in the company, valued at $18,232,761.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $967,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,232,761.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,820 shares of company stock worth $31,910,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,625,000 after buying an additional 1,610,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after buying an additional 755,225 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

