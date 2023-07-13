Analysts Offer Predictions for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncternal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.36% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 643,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 99,934 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 205,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

