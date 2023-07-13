Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($3.44) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Pliant Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.44) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLRX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

PLRX opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.25. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,359.22% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,734,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 5,269.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,076,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after buying an additional 1,056,584 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 257.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,126,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after buying an additional 811,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 546,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 54.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 483,034 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

